It's prompted calls for tighter laws to protect consumers who are pressured into signing expensive contracts.
Solar salespeople 'misleading' elderly, Indigenous communities, according to consumer report
Solar company under investigation for alleged fraud Source: AAP
Published 22 November 2017 at 5:18pm, updated 22 November 2017 at 5:22pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
A new report has found unscrupulous door-to-door solar panel sales people are targeting the elderly, Aboriginal communities and those with language difficulties.
