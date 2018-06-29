SBS Filipino

Solicitor General Jose Calida highest paid cabinet member

SBS Filipino

solicitor-general Jose Calida highest paid member of Duterte cabinet in 2017

The government's solicitor-general Jose Calida, seated (file photo) Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 June 2018 at 6:45pm, updated 29 June 2018 at 7:16pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

This week, police and the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CPCP) meet to thresh out issues, particularly violence on priests. Meanwhile, Solicitor-General Jose Calida is tagged to have received the biggest salary among President Duterte's cabinet members in 2017.

Published 29 June 2018 at 6:45pm, updated 29 June 2018 at 7:16pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom