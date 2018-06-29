Solicitor General Jose Calida highest paid cabinet member

The government's solicitor-general Jose Calida, seated (file photo) Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
Published 29 June 2018 at 6:45pm, updated 29 June 2018 at 7:16pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This week, police and the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CPCP) meet to thresh out issues, particularly violence on priests. Meanwhile, Solicitor-General Jose Calida is tagged to have received the biggest salary among President Duterte's cabinet members in 2017.
Published 29 June 2018 at 6:45pm, updated 29 June 2018 at 7:16pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share