It comes as debate again flares over the issue and threatens to cause a divide within the Federal Government.
Solid majority now favours legalising same-sex marriage
Published 6 August 2017 at 12:51pm, updated 6 August 2017 at 12:53pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New research shows the vast majority of Australians now favour marriage equality, with the numbers shifting dramatically over the past decade. Image: A marriage-equality rally in Brisbane (AAP)
Published 6 August 2017 at 12:51pm, updated 6 August 2017 at 12:53pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share