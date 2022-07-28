Some Filipinos in Australia worry for their relatives affected by earthquake in the Philippines

Highlights
- The 7.0-magnitude earthquake was centred in the hard-hit province of Abra and felt in nearby provinces and Metro Manila Wednesday (27th of July) around 8:43 am, Philippine time according to Philvolcs.
- Another magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted Ilocos Sur early Thursday (28th of July) at around 2:43 am Philippine time.
- Franzes Ivy Carasi, an international student in Sydney, fears for the safety of her family who lives in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur.
Ilang Pinoy sa Australia, nangangamba para sa mga pamilyang naapektuhan ng lindol sa Pilipinas
SBS Filipino
28/07/202213:06
