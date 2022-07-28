SBS Filipino

Some Filipinos in Australia worry for their relatives affected by earthquake in the Philippines

Structures collapsed in Vigan, Ilocos Sur after powerful earthquake. 27 July 2022

Structures collapsed in Vigan, Ilocos Sur after powerful earthquake. 27 July 2022

Published 28 July 2022 at 12:19pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:11pm
By TJ Correa, with Annalyn Violata
A powerful earthquake struck parts of Northern Luzon and was felt in Metro Manila.

Highlights
  • The 7.0-magnitude earthquake was centred in the hard-hit province of Abra and felt in nearby provinces and Metro Manila Wednesday (27th of July) around 8:43 am, Philippine time according to Philvolcs.
  • Another magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted Ilocos Sur early Thursday (28th of July) at around 2:43 am Philippine time.
  • Franzes Ivy Carasi, an international student in Sydney, fears for the safety of her family who lives in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur.
Ilang Pinoy sa Australia, nangangamba para sa mga pamilyang naapektuhan ng lindol sa Pilipinas image

Ilang Pinoy sa Australia, nangangamba para sa mga pamilyang naapektuhan ng lindol sa Pilipinas

28/07/202213:06




SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 28 July



