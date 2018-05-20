Sophia Dalisay, a voice that designs her future

The Voice Teens Philippines 2017 contestant Sophia Dalisay, who was able to reached up to the 'Battle Rounds' of the said television show in the Philippines, is determined she will be an architect when she finishes her course with the option of a musical career.





"My priority really is my studies, for the next 5 to 10 years, I would really like to see myself as someone who has a degree in architecture... a singing architect maybe," says the soft-spoken young lady.





The 18-year-old has won several local competitions in Sydney since she began competing three years ago and has been singing for the Liverpool and Parramatta Council in their citizenship ceremonies and civic events for the past two years.





Watch Sophia's rendition of "Bituing Walang Ningning" and "I will always love you."
















