Soundtrip's Oktoberfest in Darwin highlights Filipino talents

In its fifth year, Oktoberfest in Darwin is independently run by a group called Soundtrip with the help of local Pinoy businesses. It started with 3 bands in 2013 and some solo artists, now, around 9 Pinoy Bands will be performing. Soundtrip's Bjorn Magabo shares the details of the event.
Published 18 October 2017 at 10:37am, updated 18 October 2017 at 10:49am
By Annalyn Violata
Bringing over the beer-drinking German tradition from the musical Philippines to Darwin, Oktoberfest aims to provide a venue for aspiring local artists and also showcases the Filipino talents. Image: Oktoberfest in Darwin last year (supplied)
