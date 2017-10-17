SBS Filipino

Soundtrip's Oktoberfest in Darwin highlights Filipino talents

Oktoberst in Darwin

Source: Supplied

Published 18 October 2017 at 10:37am, updated 18 October 2017 at 10:49am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Bringing over the beer-drinking German tradition from the musical Philippines to Darwin, Oktoberfest aims to provide a venue for aspiring local artists and also showcases the Filipino talents. Image: Oktoberfest in Darwin last year (supplied)

In its fifth year, Oktoberfest in Darwin is independently run by a group called Soundtrip with the help of local Pinoy businesses. It started with 3 bands in 2013 and some solo artists, now, around 9 Pinoy Bands will be performing. Soundtrip's Bjorn Magabo shares the details of the event.

