Soup Kitchen set up to feed evacuees in Cagayan de Oro

With his skills and profession as a chef, former Western Australia culinary student cooked for the stranded students of the University of Science and Technology in Southern Philippines after torrential rains and flooding on Monday night.





And two days after the flood-water had subside, chef Ruben Castor with his team continue to cook for some of the 4,000 people who up to this day remain in the evacuation centers in CDO.





Some photos during preparation and ration of food.





Source: R. Castor





Source: R. Castor





Source: R. Castor



