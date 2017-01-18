SBS Filipino

Soup Kitchen set up to feed evacuees in Cagayan de Oro

Cooking the soup for the stranded students

Cooking the soup for the stranded students Source: R. Castor

Published 18 January 2017 at 4:41pm, updated 19 January 2017 at 10:08pm
By Annalyn Violata
Initially aimed to feed the more than 1,800 university students stranded from the heavy rain and floodings in Cagayan de Oro (CDO) City, a makeshift soup kitchen was set up by a former student in Australia. Image: Cooking the soup for the stranded students (R. Castor)

With his skills and profession as a chef, former Western Australia culinary student cooked for the stranded students of the University of Science and Technology in Southern Philippines after torrential rains and flooding on Monday night.

And two days after the flood-water had subside, chef Ruben Castor with his team continue to cook for some of the 4,000 people who up to this day remain in the evacuation centers in CDO.

Some photos during preparation and ration of food.

Soup Kitchen
Source: R. Castor


Soup Kitchen
Source: R. Castor


Soup Kitchen
Source: R. Castor


 
Soup Kitchen
Source: R. Castor


