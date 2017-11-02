South Australia prisoners continue to use illegal drugs

Additional news includes a $1 million compensation for someone who was afflicted with cancer because of using asbestos many years ago.
Source: Flickr / Sean Michael Ragan (CC BY 2.0)
Published 2 November 2017 at 4:58pm, updated 6 November 2017 at 1:56pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
South Australia news. From our contributor from Adelaide, Norma Hennessy, we learned that prisoners in jails of the state are continuing to use illegal drugs. Image: Syringe used by drug addicts (Flickr)
