SBS Filipino

South Australia to crack down on domestic violence

SBS Filipino

a street in Adelaide

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 July 2018 at 1:29pm, updated 12 July 2018 at 1:42pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Adelaide News. Summary of latest news in South Australia by Norma Hennessy Image: An Adelaide street (AAP)

Published 12 July 2018 at 1:29pm, updated 12 July 2018 at 1:42pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
South Australia to crack down on domestic violence; Dr Richard Harris hailed as a hero; Regional airport fund boosted; SA celebrates NAIDOC; Ailing surf saving club saved; state government to upgrade speed cameras

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom