South Australia to crack down on domestic violence; Dr Richard Harris hailed as a hero; Regional airport fund boosted; SA celebrates NAIDOC; Ailing surf saving club saved; state government to upgrade speed cameras
Source: SBS
Published 12 July 2018 at 1:29pm, updated 12 July 2018 at 1:42pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Adelaide News. Summary of latest news in South Australia by Norma Hennessy Image: An Adelaide street (AAP)
Published 12 July 2018 at 1:29pm, updated 12 July 2018 at 1:42pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share