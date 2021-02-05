SBS Filipino

'Speak my language' program aims to give voice to people with disability

Carers Support

Elderly care in nursing home - doctor with patient.

Published 5 February 2021 at 3:40pm, updated 9 February 2021 at 2:45pm
By Norma Hennessy
The South Australian government has launched the 'Speak my language' program to give voice to people with disabilities from culturally diverse communities.

Highlights
  • 'Speak my language' program has been launched
  • The Multicultural Communities Council of South Australia is also looking for bilingual facilitators for the said project
  • Community members are invited to be part of the program as either speaker or storyteller
The program aims to share practical tips and resources to support people with disability.

It involves people with disabilities from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds and Indigenous communities, and other guest speakers.

Content will be available in 25 languages and provided as free downloads of interviews, radio broadcasts and Youtube videos.

The Speak My Language (Disability) is funded by the Commonwealth Department of Social Services and is proudly delivered via a historic partnership between all State and Territory Ethnic and Multicultural Communities' Councils across Australia. 

 

