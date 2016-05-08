SBS Filipino

Special greetings to all mothers

SBS Filipino

Roses

Roses Source: A.Violata

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 May 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 8 May 2016 at 6:09pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Today, we give our special thanks and acknowledge our mothers on this day especially offered to them, the light of each home, the strength and ever giving person whom every child deserves. Image: Roses (A.Violata)

Published 8 May 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 8 May 2016 at 6:09pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Several happy mothers' day greetings from some of the children who had been part of SBS Filipino.

 

Link here for the video of this mother's day greetings.

 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January