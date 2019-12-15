Spending Christmas in the Philippines: 'It's very different'

Fourteen-year-old singer, Jared Lesaca, would always choose to spend Christmas in the Philippines where most of his family and relatives are.





"It's very, very different to Australia. [Christmas] is so energetic and more passionate in the Philippines. Here [ in Australia], it’s just like you put up Christmas tree, put up some lights and boom, that’s the Christmas spirit,” shares Jared.





The young Jared poses infront of their Christmas at their home in Sydney in 2015 Source: Edwin Lesaca





Celebrating his fourth Christmas in the Philippines this year, the 14-year old emerging singer says, “[In the Philippines], there’s lanterns everywhere, everyone’s smiling, laughing, playing Christmas songs, every corner you go to, every tindahan (store) is just filled with Christmas spirit.





Also, this year's Christmas season is extra special for the young lad's whole family as he will be celebrating with his grandparents to mark their 50th wedding anniversary.





Jared (3rd from left) with his family and few relatives dressed in Igorot costumes during one of his trip to the Philippines to visit family and relatives Source: Edwin Lesaca









