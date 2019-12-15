SBS Filipino

Spending Christmas in the Philippines: 'It's very different'

SBS Filipino

Christmas

Jared Lesaca with his parents in one of their Christmas travels in the Philippines in 2016 Source: Edwin Lesaca

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 December 2019 at 12:23pm, updated 16 December 2019 at 1:28pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For Sydney based singer Jared Lesaca, spending Christmas in the Philippines is truly a one of a kind experience.

Published 15 December 2019 at 12:23pm, updated 16 December 2019 at 1:28pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Fourteen-year-old singer, Jared Lesaca,  would always choose to spend Christmas in the Philippines where most of his family and relatives are.

"It's very, very different to Australia. [Christmas] is so energetic and more passionate in the Philippines. Here [ in Australia], it’s just like you put up Christmas tree, put up some lights and boom, that’s the Christmas spirit,” shares Jared.

Christmas
The young Jared poses infront of their Christmas at their home in Sydney in 2015 Source: Edwin Lesaca


Celebrating his fourth Christmas in the Philippines this year, the 14-year old emerging singer says, “[In the Philippines], there’s lanterns everywhere, everyone’s smiling, laughing, playing Christmas songs, every corner you go to, every tindahan (store) is just filled with Christmas spirit.

Also, this year's Christmas season is extra special for the young lad's whole family as he will be celebrating with his grandparents to mark their 50th wedding anniversary.

Christmas
Jared (3rd from left) with his family and few relatives dressed in Igorot costumes during one of his trip to the Philippines to visit family and relatives Source: Edwin Lesaca


ALSO READ

The country where Christmas festivities start in September

What do you miss most this Christmas?



Follow SBS Filipino on Facebook

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom