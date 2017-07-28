Sperm counts dropping over the decades

Other ways to listen Sperm counts dropping over the decadesPlay03:04Other ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.41MB)Published 29 July 2017 at 8:41amSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Sperm counts in men from Western countries, including Australia, have dropped by more than 50 per cent in less than 40 years. Image: Samples in the laboratory (SBS)Published 29 July 2017 at 8:41amSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesLifestyle factors such as diet could be to blame, but more research is needed. And what does it mean?Share