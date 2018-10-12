SBS Filipino

Sporting stars call for ban on alcohol ads across the codes

A One Day International between Australia and New Zealand at the MCG

Source: AAP

Published 13 October 2018 at 9:06am, updated 13 October 2018 at 9:14am
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Ronald Manila
A host of sporting stars are calling for a ban on alcohol advertising across all sporting codes.

It comes as a new report has found children tuning in to last month's grand-final weekend were exposed to hundreds of alcohol advertisements.

