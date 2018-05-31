SBS Filipino

Starbucks closes thousands of US outlets for anti-bias training

Pike Place Market Starbucks, Seattle, US

Source: AAP

Published 31 May 2018 at 12:59pm, updated 31 May 2018 at 1:19pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Advisors to coffee company Starbucks hope anti-bias training will see retailers treat minority community members equally in public spaces. Image: Pike Place Market Starbucks, Seattle, US (AAP)

The chain closed 8,000 of its United States stores today to allow staff to participate in the program.

 As this report shows, it's part of an appeal for forgiveness after the company was embroiled in a racial profiling scandal last month.

