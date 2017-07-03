Those changes range from penalty rates to power prices to a rise in politicians' pay.
Start of July brings policy changes into effect
Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP
Published 3 July 2017 at 3:36pm, updated 3 July 2017 at 4:43pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
First of July marks the start of a new financial year, a time for sales and tax returns, but it is also the date many recent government decisions come into effect. Image: Parliament House in Canberra (AAP)
Published 3 July 2017 at 3:36pm, updated 3 July 2017 at 4:43pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share