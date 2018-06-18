SBS Filipino

State Government strengthens Organised Crime Laws

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk

Source: AAP

Published 18 June 2018 at 1:42pm, updated 21 June 2018 at 1:33pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Queensland news. Summary of latest news from the Sunshine State by Celeste Macintosh. Image: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (AAP)

Mt. Isa children continue to show have high levels of lead in their blood; Palaszczuk Government strengthens Organised Crime Laws; Inquest into Dreamworld tragedy beings today

