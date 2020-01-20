State opposition pushes for heftier fines for those who toss lit cigarettes in Queensland
Drivers tossing lit cigarettes from vehicles could face hefty fines. Source: Getty Images
Published 20 January 2020 at 2:27pm, updated 20 January 2020 at 2:50pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
The state opposition calls for stiffer penalties to be slapped on those caught disposing of lit cigarettes recklessly in Queensland. Celeste Macintosh tells us more.
