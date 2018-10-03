State politicians, community leaders heap praises on Filipino contribution to Australia

High-profile guests graced the annual Fiesta Kultura celebration which include NSW Minister Multicultural Minister Ray Williams, MP for Londonberry, Prue Carr, Blacktown Mayor Stephen Bali, and Former Liberal Party leader and Supreme Court Justice John Dowd.





The state leaders highlighted the strong relationship between Australia and the Philippines as well as recognition of the Filipino community as a significant member of Australia’s multicultural society.





Philippine Australian Sports and Culture Inc (PASCI) president, Marivic Ayap Flores, described the festival as a reflection of ‘bayanihan’, a Filipino custom which means helping together for a common purpose. She expressed her gratitude to the participants and members who continued to support cultural and artistic events that showcase the rich heritage of Filipinos.





NSW Minister Multicultural Minister Ray Williams, representing Premier Gladys Berekjilian said "30 years ago, there were 40,000 people of Filipino ancestry living in this country and today there are over 240,000. You are to be commended [for] your great love of family, your great love of community."





Prue Carr, MP for Londonberry (an area with a huge number of Filipino-Australians) said "[Filipinos] make this country richer. We are all better from the migration from the Philippines."





Particular tribute was given to the late lawyer Lolita Farmer, OAM, the first Filipino to receive the coveted award and the former president of PASCI.





Blacktown Mayor Stephen Bali said "The sudden loss of Lolita [Farmer] is a massive hole in the community, not only the Filipinos, but across all communities."





Former Liberal Party leader and Supreme Court Justice John Dowd said Lolita Farmer "has done so much. Her memory will live long in the people of Australia as well the people of Filipino connection and origin.'' An award initiated by the Philippine Community Herald on behalf of lawyer Lolita Farmer was given to her family.





Mr Dowd called for much greater trade between Australia so as to protect its interest in the South China Sea. "The unfounded claims of China in the South China Sea is something the Australia and the Philippines have to take very seriously. China has to learn that [Philippines and Australia] are entitled to use those waters."





He encouraged Filipinos to let their leaders be aware of the importance of the role of South China Sea to the relationship of Philippines and Australia.





Mandi Wicks, SBS Director for Radio, commended the organiser for its charity work for the Philippines and Australia.











