Stop fake news: Responsible use of social media in times of crisis

There has been an overwhelming inflow of dubious social media posts relating to the national bushfire crisis in Australia.





People, who are not experiencing or seeing the actual devastation of bushfires in New South Wales and Victoria, are instead seeing all of alarming reaction and urgency on the news, and fearing the worst.





The simple act of marking yourself “safe” during bushfires or any calamity if you never felt you were in danger- can have a great impact on others.





Letting people know about your situation through social media is giving your family and friends some sort of relief.





This is what Karla Rey from Sydney and Daniel Deleña from Canberra did to inform their loved ones of the actual status of the bushfires happening in Australia.





Source: Facebook/Karla Rey Source: Facebook/ Daniel Marc Deleña





How does it work?

Facebook aims to automatically activate Safety Check if you’re in the area of a disaster it knows about.





A notification asking if you’re safe will be sent to you. If you get a notification, simply click and choose I’m Safe. It will automatically place a post on your timeline.





This is the fastest way to let everyone you know in this platform that you’re safe with a couple of clicks, instead of messaging everyone individually.





It may seem unnecessary, but for those who are worried about your situation, that notification may make them feel relieved.





