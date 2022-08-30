Stop the cycle of violence, be a positive role model

Highlights “Stop it at the Start” campaign aims to break the cycle of violence by encouraging adults to have positive influences in young people

We must stop excuses and educate children about respectful behaviour

Resources are available to help you engage in conversation

Not all forms of disrespect lead to violence, but all violence against women starts with disrespectful behaviour. We can put an end to this cycle by stopping it at the start.





“Stop it at the start” is a national campaign to break the cycle of all gender-based violence.





Assistant Minister for Social Services and Prevention of Family Violence, Justine Elliot says we can all play a part, by stopping it at the start.





