Settlement Guide Filipino

Stop the cycle of violence, be a positive role model

download.jpg

It’s never too young or never too late to talk to your children about respect Source: Getty / cavan images

Published 30 August 2022 at 2:52pm
By Yumi Oba
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

Young people's behaviours are often shaped by adults and carers around them. By stopping disrespectful behaviour and education through positive role modeling, we can put an end to the cycle of violence.

Highlights
  • “Stop it at the Start” campaign aims to break the cycle of violence by encouraging adults to have positive influences in young people
  • We must stop excuses and educate children about respectful behaviour
  • Resources are available to help you engage in conversation
Not all forms of disrespect lead to violence, but all violence against women starts with disrespectful behaviour. We can put an end to this cycle by stopping it at the start.

“Stop it at the start” is a national campaign to break the cycle of all gender-based violence.

Assistant Minister for Social Services and Prevention of Family Violence, Justine Elliot says we can all play a part, by stopping it at the start.

“Programs like this, Stop it at the Start, are invaluable to helping break the cycle of violence, and they focus on particularly helping people in the community raise young people especially the 10–17-year-old age group, so they better understand and embody respectful behaviour.”




