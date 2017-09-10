Story Factory heads west, with a little help from its friends

SBS Filipino

Oil on canvas painting, 'The Man' by artist Abdul Abdullah, one of the auction donors

Oil on canvas painting, 'The Man' by artist Abdul Abdullah, one of the auction donors Source: AAP

Published 10 September 2017 at 11:01am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:40am
By Omar Dabbagh, Matt Connellan
Source: SBS
Art has the capacity to inspire, influence and - in the case of marginalised communities - integrate. Image: Oil on canvas painting, 'The Man' by artist Abdul Abdullah, one of the auction donors (AAP)

A group of renowned artists has teamed with an Australian charity to help children from low socio-economic and non-English-speaking backgrounds.

