The Australian tennis star plans a return to grand slam action this month at the US Open after an extended injury time-out.
Stosur returns, more fired up than ever
Published 14 August 2017 at 12:11pm
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian tennis champion Sam Stosur [STO-zuh] says despite still recovering from an injury that kept her out of Wimbledon, her career is nowhere near finished. Image: Sam Stosur (SBS)
Published 14 August 2017 at 12:11pm
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share