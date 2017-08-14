Stosur returns, more fired up than ever

Published 14 August 2017 at 12:11pm
By Abby Dinham
Australian tennis champion Sam Stosur [STO-zuh] says despite still recovering from an injury that kept her out of Wimbledon, her career is nowhere near finished. Image: Sam Stosur (SBS)

The Australian tennis star plans a return to grand slam action this month at the US Open after an extended injury time-out.

 





