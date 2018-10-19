Strategies for a healthier mind and body, preventing harmful gambling

The weekend's conversation is a collaboration between Australian Filipino Community Service (AFCS), ECCV Gambling Harm Prevention Program, Department of Health and Human Services and Community Care Program for Younger Persons.
B.E.S.T. Australian Filipino Golfers with AFCS Norminda Forteza (centre in white) Source: B.E.S.T. Australian Filipino Golfers
Published 19 October 2018 at 5:21pm, updated 22 October 2018 at 4:49pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
In Victoria, sporting clubs have begun conversations on strategies that can assist in preventing harmful gambling. This weekend October 20-21, Philippine Australian Golfers Group and 2010 Victorian Multicultural Commission Awardee for Community Service Albert Abarquez will take part in conversations happening in Angelsea.
