Strategies for a healthier mind and body, preventing harmful gambling

a weekend with friends playing golf

B.E.S.T. Australian Filipino Golfers with AFCS Norminda Forteza (centre in white) Source: B.E.S.T. Australian Filipino Golfers

Published 19 October 2018 at 5:21pm, updated 22 October 2018 at 4:49pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
In Victoria, sporting clubs have begun conversations on strategies that can assist in preventing harmful gambling. This weekend October 20-21, Philippine Australian Golfers Group and 2010 Victorian Multicultural Commission Awardee for Community Service Albert Abarquez will take part in conversations happening in Angelsea.

The weekend's conversation is a collaboration between Australian Filipino Community Service (AFCS), ECCV Gambling Harm Prevention Program, Department of Health and Human Services and Community Care Program for Younger Persons. 

