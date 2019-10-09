SBS Filipino

Strategies to cope with stress when buying a home

SBS Filipino

Podcast: Do you need help reducing your daily and monthly house holds expenses in Australia?

Podcast: Do you need help reducing your daily and monthly house holds expenses in Australia? Source: Getty Images/eggeeggjiew

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 October 2019 at 6:31pm, updated 10 October 2019 at 9:11am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

The 'Australian dream' of owning your own property can be both rewarding and stressful. The latest research indicates that almost one in five Australians find the process of buying a home very stressful. Neuroscientist Dr. Sarah McKay shares strategies we can use to manage the stress during this important time of our lives.

Published 9 October 2019 at 6:31pm, updated 10 October 2019 at 9:11am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom