Strategies to support youth mental health

Highlights
- A mental health pilot program in Victoria has been building the capability of primary school staff to identify and support students with anxiety.
- Jessica De Nava of Fun Messy Mates sensory plays helps kids to develop their social interaction, improve their orientation with textures, and it's also a way of bonding with their parents during every sessions.
- Busy pace of life and the pandemic have given rise to anxiety, however schools, parents or carers and GP's play a vital role to help alleviate their childrens' condition