Strategies to support youth mental health

Thornbury Primary School has been part of a Victorian pilot program to help staff identify and support students with mental health issues

Thornbury Primary School has been part of a Victorian pilot program to help staff identify and support students with mental health issues

Published 22 September 2022 at 4:24am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Forty per cent of children and young people surveyed about their mental health say the pandemic has had a negative effect on their wellbeing. The National Mental Health Commission carried out the survey [released on August 24], and in a report recommends more government support for evidence-based mental health programs in schools.

Published 22 September 2022 at 4:24am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Highlights
  • A mental health pilot program in Victoria has been building the capability of primary school staff to identify and support students with anxiety.
  • Jessica De Nava of Fun Messy Mates sensory plays helps kids to develop their social interaction, improve their orientation with textures, and it's also a way of bonding with their parents during every sessions.
  • Busy pace of life and the pandemic have given rise to anxiety, however schools, parents or carers and GP's play a vital role to help alleviate their childrens' condition


 


