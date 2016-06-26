STREAT, helping the youth find their 'home'

In March 2010, STREAT opened its first pop up restaurant in Federation Square in Melbourne with nine young Australians who faced homelessness; today they are preparing to open their own academy for youth in Collingwood, Melbourne to help train young baristas, chefs and bakers. It aims to house some 400 young Australians and train them with skills in the hospitality industry.
Image: First pop-up restaurant in Federation Square, Melbourne (STREAT)
