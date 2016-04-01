SBS Filipino

Stress Relieving Effect of Gardening

Roses

Roses

Published 2 April 2016 at 10:56am, updated 2 April 2016 at 11:54am
By Christie Rivera
Available in other languages

It was springtime when Janet Bishop arrived in Australia, so she was able to see the beautiful flowers in the garden of her husband. Since then, she has been into gardening. She was inspired by her husband who is genuinely fond of plants. She said, their garden gives them pleasure and relieves their fatigue. Image: Roses (Supplied)

Janet shares her way of caring for her plants.

 

A rose in bloom


