Strong families build stronger communities

Young family spending time with devotionals

Family Congress at St Brigid's Hall North Fitzroy this Saturday, 11 August Source: Getty Images

Published 8 August 2018 at 4:35pm, updated 8 August 2018 at 4:39pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Stronger families help create stronger communities. as part of the year long commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Filipino Catholic Chaplaincy of Melbourne families are encouraged to join this year's Family Congress looking into the how migrant families can help build stronger communities at the same time strengthen the relationship between family members. Bong Bernardo tells us more

