Struggles of Filipino international students in Australia amidst work hour restrictions

Key Points On July 1, student visa work restrictions have been reinstated, limiting working hours to 48 per fortnight.

The financial strain imposed by the restrictions has forced Glerose Tadifa, an international student to reevaluate her priorities and consider alternative ways to support herself while studying.

Rising living costs and uncertainties challenge students in balancing education and practical realities

A growing number of Filipino international students in Australia are facing challenges and uncertainties due to recent changes in work hour restrictions. These students, who come to Australia seeking better education and opportunities, now find themselves questioning the feasibility of their dreams amidst financial hardships.





Glerose Tadifa, one of the many affected students, arrived in Australia in December 2022 with hopes of pursuing her dreams and securing a brighter future. However, she now regrets leaving her stable job in the Philippines as she struggles to make ends meet in the Land Down Under.



Credit: Glerose Tadifa



Before July 2023, Glerose had been working long hours, sometimes up to 10 hours a day. However, all of this changed when a new financial year began, and restrictions were reinstated, limiting most student visa holders to just 48 hours of work per fortnight.





The Australian Home Affairs reported that this measure aimed to prioritize students' focus on their studies while still gaining valuable work experience.





Glerose, along with numerous other international students, understands the significance of being self-sufficient while pursuing studies in Australia. However, the increasing cost of living and high rental expenses pose significant financial obstacles for her, making it increasingly challenging to maintain her financial stability.



Credit: Glerose Tadifa



Rent, groceries, and tuition fees remain major financial burdens for many Filipino students. With rent costs averaging over 300 per week and tuition fees adding up to 2,000 every three months, many find it challenging to keep up with their day-to-day expenses.





The concerns extend beyond the students themselves, as even business owners who hire students as employees are also feeling the impact of the work-hour restrictions.





Restaurant owner Rocky Benzon, who runs three branches, faces uncertainties as he plans to hire more students to cope with the demand during the spring and summer seasons.





"This will impact our workforce, so we need to find creative solutions to ensure smooth operations during busy periods like rotating our staff's schedules"



Credit: Glerose Tadifa

Despite the hardships, some students find support within their family network. Glerose is grateful to have relatives who assist with groceries and food expenses.





As the cost of living continues to rise, the situation is becoming more complex for many Filipino international students across the country.





However, there is an exception for those working in the aged care sector. Specifically, student visa holders who were already employed in the aged care sector as of 9 May 2023 can continue to work without restrictions until 31 December 2023.

