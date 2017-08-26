SBS Filipino

Student attacks lecturer, other students with bat at ANU

A student has been taken into custody at the Australian National University in Canberra after attacking a lecturer and several other students with a baseball bat in a classroom. Image: ANU deputy vice chancellor Marni Hughes-Warrington (AAP)

The victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but none are considered life-threatening.

