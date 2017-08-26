Student attacks lecturer, other students with bat at ANU

The victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but none are considered life-threatening.
Published 26 August 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 26 August 2017 at 12:03pm
By Amanda Copp
Source: SBS
A student has been taken into custody at the Australian National University in Canberra after attacking a lecturer and several other students with a baseball bat in a classroom. Image: ANU deputy vice chancellor Marni Hughes-Warrington (AAP)
