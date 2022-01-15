SBS Filipino

Student group in Victoria welcomes back international students

2021 FASTCO officers and members

2021 FASTCO officers and members

Published 15 January 2022 at 3:01pm, updated 15 January 2022 at 3:13pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Filipino-Australian Student Council of Victoria welcomes the opening of Australia to fully vaccinated international students.

The Australian government has re-opened Australia’s borders to fully vaccinated international students.

With this news, Filipino-Australian Student Council of Victoria aims to help new and returning international students to adjust and navigate to their new life in Australia.

FASTCO past president Dennis Sumaylo says in an interview with SBS Filipino that some of the key issues international students faced during the pandemic were mental health issues and job loss.

Initiatives such as mental health programs, job application training and settling in Australia are just some of the many projects of the group.

They also welcomed the announcement of the federal government allowing international students to more work hours.

Highlights 

  • International students are now allowed to work more hours to help ease COVID worker shortage.
  • Student groups like FASTCO is helping new international students to adjust and navigate to new life in Victoria.
  • FASTCO past president, Dennis Sumaylo says a number of initiatives from mental health programs, job application to settlement are underway to assist incoming international students.

Student group in Victoria welcomes back international students

