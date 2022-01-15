Student group in Victoria welcomes back international students

The Australian government has re-opened Australia’s borders to fully vaccinated international students.





With this news, Filipino-Australian Student Council of Victoria aims to help new and returning international students to adjust and navigate to their new life in Australia.





FASTCO past president Dennis Sumaylo says in an interview with SBS Filipino that some of the key issues international students faced during the pandemic were mental health issues and job loss.





Initiatives such as mental health programs, job application training and settling in Australia are just some of the many projects of the group.





They also welcomed the announcement of the federal government allowing international students to more work hours.





