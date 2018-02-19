SBS Filipino

Students 'beg for their lives': walkouts planned in US after Florida massacre

SBS Filipino

A gun control rally in Parkland, Florida

United States, Florida Protesters Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 February 2018 at 8:17am, updated 20 February 2018 at 11:54am
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Students around the United States plan to stage protests seeking gun control reform. Image: A rally for gun control in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (AAP)

Published 20 February 2018 at 8:17am, updated 20 February 2018 at 11:54am
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It follows the shooting deaths of 17 people when a gunman went on a rampage at a school in Parkland, Florida.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul