Students flood back to uni campuses

Highlights Before the pandemic, international education was Australia's largest services export sector, worth $40 billion.

When borders closed and universities went online, the figure halved to just $22 billion.

Already, 56,000 international students have arrived in the country since borders opened in December; another 50,000 have applied for new student visas.

Among them are international students, who've been locked out of Australia because of border closures





