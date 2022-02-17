SBS Filipino

Students flood back to uni campuses

SBS Filipino

intrernational students, borders open, university life, face to face classes, Filipino News

Alysha Mohd Nizuaisham a second year RMIT Games Design student says she almost gave up & is glad she waited for the borders to open, loving life in Melbourne Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 February 2022 at 4:23pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Tens of thousands of students are exploring their university campuses this week, as classes begin to return to face-to-face learning for the first time since the pandemic began.

Published 17 February 2022 at 4:23pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Before the pandemic, international education was Australia's largest services export sector, worth $40 billion.
  • When borders closed and universities went online, the figure halved to just $22 billion.
  • Already, 56,000 international students have arrived in the country since borders opened in December; another 50,000 have applied for new student visas.
Among them are international students, who've been locked out of Australia because of border closures

Listen to SBS Filipino

Like and Follow on Facebook

Advertisement
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?