Students returning from China advised to undergo voluntary isolation

Chinese students returning to school Source: SBS
Published 3 February 2020 at 2:05pm, updated 3 February 2020 at 3:29pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages
Chinese students in Queensland returned to their classrooms, amidst advises to undergo voluntary isolation. Report submitted by Celeste Macintosh, including calls from the premier of the state to for calm and respect towards Chinese residents, concrete plans for jobs in tourism and bigger fines for driving while texting.
