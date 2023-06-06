Students Struggle with Financial Burden of Unpaid Work Placements

Key Points Nursing student Crisel Santos spends 800 hours on unpaid work placement, adding financial strain to her studies.

Many students struggle to balance the cost of living, rent, and other expenses while undertaking unpaid internships.

The completion rates for teaching and social work have declined, indicating the impact of financial pressure on students.

Professor Christine Morley highlights the need for government funding to alleviate the burden of unpaid labor and address skill shortages.

Crisel Santos and her fellow Filipino migrants in Australia build lasting friendships and find solace in one another's company as they navigate the challenges and triumphs of their new lives in a foreign land.



New South Wales, Australia - In the pursuit of their educational goals, students like Crisel Santos are dedicating a substantial amount of time and resources to complete their required unpaid work placements. As a nursing student, Crisel is mandated to spend a staggering eight hundred hours in unpaid placements, which poses significant financial burdens alongside rising living expenses.





"Whenever you engage in a work placement, you have to consider the additional costs. You need to pay rent here in Sydney, and if you're away from home, you may have to book accommodation through services like Airbnb. Moreover, there are instances where airfare expenses are necessary, adding to the financial strain. It's crucial to have extra funds to cover these essential but often overlooked expenses," explains Crisel.



Crisel Santos, a nursing student, perseveres through 800 hours of unpaid work placements, highlighting the financial challenges faced by students pursuing their dreams in the healthcare field. Recognizing the predicament faced by students like Crisel, several advocates in New South Wales are urging educational institutions to remunerate students for their unpaid internships. Secretary Mark Morey emphasizes that students far from their families bear more significant financial pressure, which can dissuade them from pursuing their studies.





"There is a significant impact on students who aren't living with their parents. They have to juggle between paid work and these placements, often working two jobs simultaneously. These placements demand a substantial amount of their time, usually four days a week. Our concern is that these requirements may force many students to drop out, unable to complete their courses," cautions Morey.





Morey further points out that the crucial role played by students in the organizations they work for is often overlooked, and the current financial pressure fails to account for their contributions.





"We are currently experiencing high economic pressure on families, particularly on students who live away from home. Shortages of teachers and social workers are prevalent. We need to encourage these young individuals to pursue careers in these professions. By placing such barriers in their path, we risk losing skilled students who have already invested time and money into their training," warns Morey.



LISTEN TO Youth Speaks: International students on balancing work and study SBS Filipino 27/01/2022 07:44 Play

Nursing, social work, and teaching students face similar challenges in their respective fields. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the completion rate in the teaching field decreased from 70% in 2011 to 53% in 2021. Similarly, the completion rate in social work dropped from 58% to 50%.





Professor Christine Morley, head of the Social Work and Human Service Disciplines at Queensland University of Technology, highlights the concerning data. "Students provided clear feedback about having to give up paid work to complete these placements, which forces them into poverty. Over 60% of students surveyed reported losing three-quarters of their usual wage, while 25% lost their entire regular income. Many students recounted going without food, rationing petrol, disconnecting their internet, and even giving up rental properties to move back in with parents, regardless of their age or personal circumstances," explains Professor Morley.





To address these pressing issues, Professor Morley stresses the importance of government intervention by allocating additional funding to educational institutions and community services. This would alleviate the burden of unpaid labor, address skill shortages, and ultimately improve the quality of placements.



Crisel Santos embraces the breathtaking view as she stands against the backdrop of the magnificent Sydney Harbour Bridge, symbolizing her journey of resilience and dreams realized in Australia. While the journey may be challenging, students like Crisel remain determined to achieve their dreams, even in the face of financial obstacles. Crisel had foreseen the potential impact of unpaid placements as an international student and prepared for it years in advance.





"I knew that studying nursing was essential for me to attain permanent residency, so I started with a certificate III program, which had lower tuition fees. Over the first two years, I managed to save money despite various family expenses. Now, even though I have multiple work placements ahead, I have secured a part-time job that guarantees 20 paid hours at an aged-care facility. This income, accumulated over the past three years, will cover the entire 800 hours of work placement," shares Crisel.





The determination and perseverance exhibited by students like Crisel serve as a testament to their resilience. It is crucial for the government and society to recognize and support these students as they navigate the challenges on their path to success.





Support and acknowledgment from the government and the wider community are essential in addressing the financial burdens faced by students during unpaid work placements, ensuring equal opportunities for all aspiring professionals.

