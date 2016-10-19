SBS Filipino

Study finds breast cancer at young age more likely in Asian women

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_572775.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 October 2016 at 5:16pm, updated 19 October 2016 at 5:33pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new study has found women of Asian backgrounds are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer at a younger age than the rest of the population. The study is one of the first of its kind to look at breast cancer patterns in women from migrant backgrounds. Image: AAP

Published 19 October 2016 at 5:16pm, updated 19 October 2016 at 5:33pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks