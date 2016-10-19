Study finds breast cancer at young age more likely in Asian women

Published 19 October 2016 at 5:16pm, updated 19 October 2016 at 5:33pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam
Presented by Maridel Martinez
A new study has found women of Asian backgrounds are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer at a younger age than the rest of the population. The study is one of the first of its kind to look at breast cancer patterns in women from migrant backgrounds. Image: AAP
