Study finds that a third of Australian workers live with a mental illness

More than 30 per cent of Australian workers have a mental illness. Source: AAP
Published 18 April 2018 at 4:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:58am
By Sunil Awasthi, Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new report has revealed approximately one third of all Australian workers live with a mental illness. Australia's Biggest Mental Health Check-In surveyed 3-and-a-half-thousand employees across a range of industries.
