SBS Filipino

Study finds that a third of Australian workers live with a mental illness

SBS Filipino

mental health in the workplace

More than 30 per cent of Australian workers have a mental illness. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 April 2018 at 4:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:58am
By Sunil Awasthi, Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new report has revealed approximately one third of all Australian workers live with a mental illness. Australia's Biggest Mental Health Check-In surveyed 3-and-a-half-thousand employees across a range of industries.

Published 18 April 2018 at 4:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:58am
By Sunil Awasthi, Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul