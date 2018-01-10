Study found cause of premature births

Young pregnant woman touching her belly Source: Brand X
Published 10 January 2018 at 11:55am
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
A world-first study of over a million pregnancies in China has found a link between a specific type of air pollution and premature births. PM-1 pollutants are caused by burning coal and vehicle emissions, which means Australians could also be at risk.
