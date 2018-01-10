SBS Filipino

Study found cause of premature births

SBS Filipino

Young pregnant woman touching her belly

Young pregnant woman touching her belly Source: Brand X

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2018 at 11:55am
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A world-first study of over a million pregnancies in China has found a link between a specific type of air pollution and premature births. PM-1 pollutants are caused by burning coal and vehicle emissions, which means Australians could also be at risk.

Published 10 January 2018 at 11:55am
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul