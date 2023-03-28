Study links betting advertisements to problem gambling

A new report has found almost half of gamblers are at some risk of harm, including unmanageable debt and mental health issues. It's led to calls for the government to get tough, with the study showing a strong link between betting ads and riskier gambling behaviour.

Key Points
  • Publicly available data suggests Australians bet a total of around $25 billion a year.
  • Young men aged 18 to 35 are especially vulnerable to problem gambling.
  • The new report reveals the association between betting ads and riskier gambling behaviour. Most Australians are regularly exposed to betting ads, and seeing or hearing them is really leading to riskier behaviour, riskier betting behaviour.
