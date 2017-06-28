Study on stillbirth could change guidelines for some

Image: A view of an ultrasound (AAP)
Published 28 June 2017 at 2:01pm, updated 28 June 2017 at 4:06pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New research has shown South Asian- and African-born women in Australia face a far greater risk of stillbirth than their locally born counterparts. The findings have prompted a rethink of international guidelines and the tailoring of late-term foetal monitoring for mothers from different ethnic backgrounds.
