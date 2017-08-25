Study reveals hidden salt of prepackaged sauces

Image: Salt ... not always out in the open (AAP)
Published 25 August 2017
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Public-health experts say new research has revealed alarming levels of salt in supermarket cooking sauces. While some brands have lowered their salt levels in recent years, others were found to contain up to 90 times more by comparison.
