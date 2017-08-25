SBS Filipino

Study reveals hidden salt of prepackaged sauces

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_738193.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 August 2017 at 3:26pm, updated 25 August 2017 at 4:32pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Public-health experts say new research has revealed alarming levels of salt in supermarket cooking sauces. While some brands have lowered their salt levels in recent years, others were found to contain up to 90 times more by comparison.

Published 25 August 2017 at 3:26pm, updated 25 August 2017 at 4:32pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Image: Salt ... not always out in the open (AAP)

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul