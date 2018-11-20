SBS Filipino

Study shows extent poorer Australians exposed to pollution

Pollution from a power station in Victoria's Latrobe Valley

Published 20 November 2018 at 4:04pm, updated 21 November 2018 at 12:59pm
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The extent to which poorer Australians are exposed to pollution has been revealed in a first-of-its kind report.

The study mapped the most polluted postcodes and found the vast majority are home to people on low and middle incomes, with wealthier areas virtually untouched.

