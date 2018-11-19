Study suggests domino effect of climate change could wipe out all life

Source: AAP
Published 19 November 2018 at 2:54pm, updated 19 November 2018 at 5:08pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A dramatic new study has found extreme climate change could lead to an extinction effect which, it says, could wipe out all life on earth. Researchers say, in the worst-case scenario, organisms could die out because they depend on other doomed species.
Published 19 November 2018 at 2:54pm, updated 19 November 2018 at 5:08pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share