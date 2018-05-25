Study suggests graphic images for junk foods as with cigarettes

Health experts say it is time for junk foods to carry graphic warnings like cigarette packets do to combat what they see as an obesity epidemic.
Stay away from the pantry while working from home. Source: AAP
Published 25 May 2018 at 4:49pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Graphic images of damaged organs covered in yellowish fat from too much unhealthy food could be used to turn people away from eating junk food if a new study is right.
