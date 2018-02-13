Success also means inspiring others

Source: Facebook
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
World Radio Day special. Community radio broadcaster Violi Calvert leads Radio Tagumpay (Success) of Tripple H in Northwest Sydney. Their show focuses on the success of the community members to inspire other people. Image: Violi Calvert, centre, interviews guests in her show (Facebook)
