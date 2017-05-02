SBS Filipino

Suicide and the importance of connection, talking

site_197_Filipino_676281.JPG

Published 2 May 2017 at 12:41pm, updated 2 May 2017 at 12:51pm
By Uma Rishi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Representatives of industries such as finance, agribusiness, retail and sport have joined suicide-prevention experts and academics for a National Stop Suicide Summit in Sydney. Image: A scene from a controversial internet series about a teen suicide (AAP)

Hosted by Lifeline Australia, the summit was held to discuss fresh ways to address suicide and how to help people in crisis.

 

Note: Listeners seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

 

 

 

