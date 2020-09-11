Suicide prevention aftercare services launched around the country

mental helath, R U OK?, support services, suicide, suicide prevention, depression

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The Federal Government has launched a number of suicide prevention aftercare services around the country.

Highlights
  • The announcement comes only 48 hours after Lifeline's crisis line received the highest volume of calls in its 57-year history.
  • The federal government has announced additional support for aftercare, when people are at their most vulnerable, as well as 19-million dollars to extend national suicide prevention services.
  • The latest official figures show that In 2018, 3046 Australians lost their lives to suicide.
The most dangerous time for anyone is when they've just been discharged from mental health care.

 

'For the last fortnight we've seen our calls hovering over 3-thousand. It just demonstrates the level of stress and pressure, the level of anxiety and depression, that had been manifested during this extraordinary pandemic.' John Brogden CEO, Lifeline

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO 
READ MORE

Counsellor on high-functioning depression in the Filipino community

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Like and ollow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM US DEFENSE SEC AUSTIN.jpg

Four additional sites under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement

PBBM US DEFENSE SEC AUSTIN.jpg

Karagdagang apat na lugar sa pagpapatupad ng Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement

Naunihal Singh working in a Melbourne supermarket (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Thousands of international students are back, but are some working too hard?

Astrid Perry from Settlement Services International (SBS).jpg

New funding for action on domestic violence