Suicide prevention aftercare services launched around the country

Highlights The announcement comes only 48 hours after Lifeline's crisis line received the highest volume of calls in its 57-year history.

The federal government has announced additional support for aftercare, when people are at their most vulnerable, as well as 19-million dollars to extend national suicide prevention services.

The latest official figures show that In 2018, 3046 Australians lost their lives to suicide.

The most dangerous time for anyone is when they've just been discharged from mental health care.











'For the last fortnight we've seen our calls hovering over 3-thousand. It just demonstrates the level of stress and pressure, the level of anxiety and depression, that had been manifested during this extraordinary pandemic.' John Brogden CEO, Lifeline





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO

READ MORE Counsellor on high-functioning depression in the Filipino community

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily