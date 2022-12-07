Summer warnings to stay safe on the roads

Highlights
- Almost every week a child is killed in a road crash in Australia. And there are warnings that this holiday season could be the most dangerous in years.
- Michelle McLaughlin and her husband David established the Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation in 2014, to help raise awareness of road dangers and to prevent other children from losing their lives.
- The number of fatal crashes involving children aged between 0 to 14 has not changed significantly over the last decade. Land transport crashes remain the leading cause of death for Australian children of this age bracket, with 43 kids losing their lives in road collisions last year alone.
