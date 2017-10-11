SBS Filipino

Summit hears pleas to protect oceans from plastic tide

Malta Ocean Summit

Federica Mogherini, during the opening of the Our Ocean 2017 conference Source: AAP

Published 12 October 2017 at 10:40am
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

The European Union has promised 560 million Euros as part of a 36 point strategy to clean up the world's oceans. Image: Federica Mogherini, during the opening of the Our Ocean 2017 conference (AAP)

The pledge was made at the Malta Ocean Summit, where high-profile campaigners made impassioned pleas for countries to reduce packaging, to save marine life.

